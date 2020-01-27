|
Kenneth J. Cuda 1930 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Kenneth J Cuda, 89, of Deerfield, died, January 26, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born, July 25, 1930, in Utica. Kenneth graduated from Proctor High School in the Class of 1948. He then continued his education to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He served in the US Navy from 1948-1949.
Kenneth married Patricia J. Cunningham, July 2, 1955, in Utica.
He worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in the OB department for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of St. Peter's Church, North Utica.
Kenneth enjoyed spending summers at Cape Vincent on the St. Lawrence River and winters at Marco Island and Siesta Key. He also enjoyed his outings with the Romeo Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Kenneth J., II (Renee) Cuda, of Syracuse, Michael (Wendy) Cuda, of New Hartford and Lisa (Richard) Jacobson, of Manlius; his grandchildren, Renee (Colin) Kujawski, Kenneth J., III (Samantha) Cuda, Joanne (Matt) Getman, Kevin Shoemaker, Angela Cuda and fiancé, Bobby Gigliotti, Marissa Cuda,, Kaleigh Jacobson and Mitchell Jacobson; four great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Betsy (Bob) Baker, of Boonville, Julia Sainz, of Whitesboro and Theresa Cuda, of Fayetteville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey D. Cuda, in 1995; and two brothers, Francis and Jess Cuda.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Rehab Unit at Presbyterian Home and to home healthcare aide, Ashley, for all of the care given to Kenneth.
Calling hours are Tuesday (today) from 4-7 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020