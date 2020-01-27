Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cuda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Cuda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Cuda Obituary
Kenneth J. Cuda 1930 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Kenneth J Cuda, 89, of Deerfield, died, January 26, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home.
He was born, July 25, 1930, in Utica. Kenneth graduated from Proctor High School in the Class of 1948. He then continued his education to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He served in the US Navy from 1948-1949.
Kenneth married Patricia J. Cunningham, July 2, 1955, in Utica.
He worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in the OB department for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of St. Peter's Church, North Utica.
Kenneth enjoyed spending summers at Cape Vincent on the St. Lawrence River and winters at Marco Island and Siesta Key. He also enjoyed his outings with the Romeo Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Kenneth J., II (Renee) Cuda, of Syracuse, Michael (Wendy) Cuda, of New Hartford and Lisa (Richard) Jacobson, of Manlius; his grandchildren, Renee (Colin) Kujawski, Kenneth J., III (Samantha) Cuda, Joanne (Matt) Getman, Kevin Shoemaker, Angela Cuda and fiancé, Bobby Gigliotti, Marissa Cuda,, Kaleigh Jacobson and Mitchell Jacobson; four great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Betsy (Bob) Baker, of Boonville, Julia Sainz, of Whitesboro and Theresa Cuda, of Fayetteville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey D. Cuda, in 1995; and two brothers, Francis and Jess Cuda.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Rehab Unit at Presbyterian Home and to home healthcare aide, Ashley, for all of the care given to Kenneth.
Calling hours are Tuesday (today) from 4-7 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -