Kenneth James Wright 1965 - 2020
UTICA - Kenneth James Wright, age 54, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on June 23, 2020.
Kenneth was born on August 4,1965, in Herkimer, NY, the son of the late Kenneth Victor Wright and Jeannie (Degristina) Wright. He was a loving and supportive husband to his wife of 34 years and a devoted father to his daughters and son-in-law. Words that people use to describe Ken are kind, considerate, nurturing and selfless. He had a loving spirit and was a loyal friend. He enjoyed music, golfing, frequenting different restaurants, traveling, manning the grill, boating, fishing and anything that involved spending time with family and friends, especially if it meant pouring drinks from his home tap.
Ken was employed as a Business Analyst with the Bank of NY Mellon for 30 years. He was very skilled with computers and was everyone's personal IT man.
Ken is survived by his wife, Abbie; his daughters, Christina Wright, of Syracuse and Courtney Servidone and son-in-law, Zachary Servidone, of Baldwinsville. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Jeannie (Degristina) Wright; and his brothers, David and Michael Wright, of Utica. Ken is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Erin Ferlo, of Mohawk and Gladys Hovey, of Herkimer; brothers-in-law, David Ferris, of VA and Derrick Ferris, of Herkimer; nieces, Emily and Sandra Ferlo, Mary Rachel and Vanessa Ferris, Sierra Wilson, Brooke Wright, Carol Wright and Mariah Ferris; nephews, Judson and Tyler Ferris and Michael Hovey; uncles, Joseph (Margie) Degristina and Robert (Maria) Degristina, Thomas Degristina, Joseph (Jane) Paratore and David Treen; goddaughters, Kayla Treen and Alyssa Wadsworth; and many cousins, too many to mention. In addition, Ken loved his large extended family of many devoted friends, especially Robert Biggs, Robert Esposito, John Finnegan, Bruce Jenks, John and Steve Power, Alan Smith and Gary and Sandra Wadsworth. He deeply appreciated the comfort and love all gave during the last year of his life.
In keeping with Ken's wishes and in alignment with his giving nature, Ken's remains have been gifted to the SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, to aid health care providers' abilities to diagnose, treat and cure their future patients.
Ken did not wish to have a service in a funeral home, but instead preferred a Celebration of his Life at his home in Memphis, NY - the exact date and time of which is to be determined, but will be communicated to friends and family once known. In the meantime, we hope you would take some time to spend with your loved ones in remembrance of Ken. Ken will be missed but certainly not forgotten.
In lieu of gifts to the family, please consider making a donation to REaCH Organization Inc., an organization that meant a lot to Ken. Donations can be made online at REaCHorg.org or via mail to REaCH at 5218 Jenkins Road, Vernon, NY 13476.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.