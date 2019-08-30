Home

Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel Inc
1123 Court St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-9121
Kenneth Kroudvird Gordon Dds

Kenneth Kroudvird Gordon Dds Obituary
Kenneth Kroudvird Gordon, DDS 1923 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Kenneth Kroudvird Gordon, 96, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 30th, 2019 at the Siegenthaler Center, following an illness.
He was born on April 2, 1923, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late David and Gertrude Kroudvird. Ken attended the Universtiy of Rhode Island and graduated from the University of Buffalo with his DDS. He was proud to have his private practice in Utica for 70 years with the last 23 years with Dr. Dan Cerio, continuing to meet patients until this past April. Ken served in the United States Army during World War II, where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award. He continued his service in the United State Army Reserves where he retired as a Colonel.
Ken was a member of the NYS Dental Society. During his free time, he took great joy in photography, music and old classic cars. He was true and honorable father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, whom will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and patients that he has touched throughout his life.
Ken is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dean L. and Mary Hayes Gordon, of New Hartford and Seth M. and Marianne Tehan Gordon, of Clifton Park, NY; his grandchildren, David Gordon, Philip and Amy Gordon, Hannah Gordon, Max and Rebecca Gordon, Sean Gordon and Jacob Gordon; his great-grandchildren, Riley Gordon and Liam Gordon; his beloved companion, Maria Sawanec; and his former wife, Beverly Savett Fertig. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Robert Gordon.
Ken's funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee St., Utica, with Rabbi Peter Schaktman, officiating. Interment will be made in Temple Beth El Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitesboro, where he will be laid to rest with Jeffrey. The family will be receiving family and friends on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings, from 5-7 p.m. at Dean and Mary's home at 204 Paris Road, New Hartford.
Contributions, in Ken's memory, may be offered to the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center, 726 Washington Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Ken and his family's care are under the direction of Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel (315) 797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
