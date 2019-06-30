|
|
Kenneth L. Jones 1930 - 2019
GEORGETOWN - Kenneth L. Jones, 88, of Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Crown Center Nursing & Rehabilitation, Cortland, NY.
He was born in the Town of Eaton on December 7, 1930, a son of the late Lee C. and Marion Smith Jones, and graduated from Georgetown High School. On August 30, 1953, in New Woodstock, he was united in marriage to Mary Perry. She passed away on March 27, 2011. Ken was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church and a self-employed dairy farmer until his retirement in 1990. Ken was a generous person who would give his last dime to someone he thought needed it more. He enjoyed caring for and tending to the West Eaton Cemetery. Known as the "flower man", he would roam the countryside picking fresh flowers for the church. He had many friends whom he cared deeply about and loved visiting with. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ken was active with the Georgetown Historical Society.
Surviving are his two daughters and three sons-in-law, Linda Hall, of McGraw, Roberta and David Link, of Morrisville, Douglas Chapin, of FL, and Daniel Skramko, of Georgetown; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nathan Chapin and Melissa Chapin and her children, Darren and Trenton, all of FL, Megan and Alex Tumilowicz and their children, Juliana and Nikodem, of Norwich, Elizabeth Foster, of Rochester, Samuel and Daisy Foster, of Otselic, Thomas and Chelsea Foster and daughter, Abbigail, currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Marc Foster, of Virgil; and a nephew, Stephen and Lucinda Jones and their family, of Morrisville. He was predeceased by two daughters, Deborah Chapin and Julie Skramko; a grandson, Aaron Scott; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Lydia Jones.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY, followed by interment in West Eaton Cemetery.
Contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the Georgetown Baptist Church, PO Box 300, Georgetown, NY 13072.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 30 to July 4, 2019