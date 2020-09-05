Kenneth M. Dodge 1929 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Mr. Kenneth M. Dodge, 90, of Schuyler, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Kenneth was born in Schuyler, NY, on September 26, 1929, the son of Clarence and Mabel (Kane) Dodge and was a graduate of Proctor High School, Class of 1948. On June 5, 1954, Kenneth was united in marriage with Eleanor Keyser, at West Schuyler United Methodist Church, a devoted union of 63 years, until Eleanor's death in 2017. For many years, Kenneth was employed as a dairy farmer with Dodge Brothers Farm, in Schuyler. In his younger years, Ken was actively involved with youth sports and scouting. He was a longtime Schuyler Town Supervisor, a 65 plus year member of the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Herkimer County Republican Club, member of Schuyler United Methodist Church and founder of the Schuyler Athletic Club.
Mr. Dodge is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ronald Dodge and Rodney and Tina Dodge, all of Schuyler; five cherished grandchildren, Charles and Jennifer Dodge, Craig and Melissa Dodge, Lacey Dodge, Kelsey Dodge and her fiancée, Kyle Rowlands and Dale Dodge; four adored great-grandchildren, Zoe Dodge, Olivia Dodge, Tyler Dodge and Jackson Dodge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Patricia Cote, Doris Prosser and Jessie Dodge; six brothers, Wilson, Clayton, Denslow, Wayne, Donald and Curtis; two nieces, Cynthia Dodge and Valerie Arcuri; and four nephews, Duane, Darry, Dennis and Paul Dodge.
Mr. Dodge's funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. His burial will be in West Schuyler Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends is Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing protocols must be observed.
Those wishing to make a donation in Kenneth's memory, please consider the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department, 120 Newport Rd., Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of sympathy can be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.