Kenneth Rex 1931 - 2020
NEW CITY, NY - Formerly of Chadwicks, Ken passed away on April 16, 2020, a day after his 89th birthday.
He was a resident of Chadwicks for 51 years before relocating Downstate in 2018 to be near his daughter. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline, for 64 years until she passed away in 2017.
Moving nine times as he was growing up, his adult life took him far beyond his humble beginnings in a coal mining town.
The day after high school graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served during the Korean War as a radio operator monitoring enemy planes in order to protect American troops. Sometimes that meant setting up a 50' radio tower near enemy lines and working alone during the night shift.
After the service, he began a successful 37-year career with GE Aerospace Division and was especially proud of his small part with the Apollo Program, among other recognized work accomplishments on military projects.
He enjoyed family activities with his "4 girls" like fishing, hiking, camping, canoeing in a handmade canoe, as well as exploring wherever they lived in order to learn about the area. He felt there were always teachable moments for family and strangers alike. As a past member of Sauquoit Valley Fish and Game Club, he helped stock local streams for the fishing season. Then there were tales of duck hunting with his friend Dave and his dog out of the back of a modified truck in all sorts of weather. When his daughters were involved in softball, he agreed to be the coach so their team wouldn't be disbanded.
After his heart attack at age 49, he quit smoking cold turkey and started his own cardiac rehab of walking up to six miles a day and thus ready for hiking with his wife on their camping trips. At the age of 71 and again at 72, he completed The Boilermaker Walk and never stopped walking.
Known for speaking his mind, tough love, corny sense of humor and uncanny "MacGyver" skills, he enjoyed woodworking, genealogy, trains, tying fishing flies, nature and camping all over NY, as well as across the country. He and his wife visited Yellowstone five times because of its breathtaking beauty. He was an expert in the lost art of map reading and use of a compass. As long as he had a compass in his hand, he could find his way around any woods or roadway. But then again, he knew the roads of CNY like the back of his hand. He always enjoyed a good drive around the countryside for the scenery and wildlife.
He is survived by three daughters, Joyce (NY), Elaine (ID) and Terry (CO); four grandsons; and two great-grandsons. BLESS YOU PAT AND OTTO.
Messages can be left at Hannemannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.