Kenneth W. Brink 1953 - 2020
BELLEVUE - Kenneth W. Brink, MSgt USAF (Ret), 67, passed away on May 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Clifford Brink. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Michael (Heidi) Brink and Melissa Brink;
stepchildren, Charlie (Christine) Baumann and Michelle (Paul) Ackerman;
two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; uncle, Glenford Kirkey; and several cousins.
Visitation is Sunday, May 31st from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. The funeral service is Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a video of the funeral service, go to the website below and click on the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment, with Military Honors conferred by the United States Air Force Base Honor Guard, at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society/cancer.org or American Heart Association/heart.org
bellevuefuneralchapel.com
BELLEVUE - Kenneth W. Brink, MSgt USAF (Ret), 67, passed away on May 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Clifford Brink. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Michael (Heidi) Brink and Melissa Brink;
stepchildren, Charlie (Christine) Baumann and Michelle (Paul) Ackerman;
two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; uncle, Glenford Kirkey; and several cousins.
Visitation is Sunday, May 31st from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. The funeral service is Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a video of the funeral service, go to the website below and click on the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment, with Military Honors conferred by the United States Air Force Base Honor Guard, at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society/cancer.org or American Heart Association/heart.org
bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.