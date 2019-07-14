Kenneth W. Wilson 1951 - 2019

MARCY - Kenneth W. Wilson, 68, of Marcy and formerly of Queens, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care Utica Campus.

He was born on September 21, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Harry and Helen (Pierson) Wilson. He was educated in Brooklyn Schools. He served his country with honor in the United States Army. On August 10, 1985, in Brooklyn, he was united in marriage to Geri Oberster, a blessed union of over 33 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.

Mr. Wilson was employed at one time with Dennis Auto Center in Garden City, NJ, and more recently with Birne Bus in Utica, prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed working on classic cars, and he also enjoyed crossword puzzles. He also loved model trains and train sets of all kinds. Also, in his free time, he enjoyed watching old movies, especially Abbott & Costello. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and caring husband and father who cherished the time that he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Geri, of Marcy, and his daughter, Megan Clapsadl and her husband, Michael, of North Utica. He also leaves a brother, James E. Wilson and his wife, Barbara, and sisters, Eleanor Wilson and Cathy Holly and her husband, Dan. He leaves his in-laws, Buddy Oberster and his wife, Maryann, and Chickie Munn and her husband, John; a sister-in-law, Janet Wilson; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Donnie Wilson and Ronnie Wilson, and a brother-in-law, Steven Munn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. in Whitesboro, and at 10:30 AM at Annunciation Church in Clark Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Military Honors will be offered at the conclusion of the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the or the American Kidney Fund in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 14 to July 15, 2019