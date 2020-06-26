Kevin J. Keating 1960 - 2020
OLD FORGE - Kevin J. Keating, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Ohio on Monday, June 22, 2020, with his beloved dog, Buddy, by his side.
Kevin was born on April 23, 1960, in Utica, NY, to the late John C. Keating and Lee Anne (Vaughn) Keating. Kevin was raised in Woodgate and was a graduate of Town of Webb High School. He spent many happy, hardworking years building and maintaining family theme parks across the US and Mexico, including Enchanted Forest/Water Safari, where he worked for over 20 years. Since 2010, Kevin was employed with Family Fun Corporation, Louisville, Ohio.
Kevin loved a good family gathering, especially laughing around a campfire with his brothers and cousins. He loved listening to and sharing stories, teaching life lessons and learning from others - and from himself. He always made a point to help someone in need, even when they didn't know they needed it. Kevin loved fishing, being in the woods and caring for dogs. Kevin's very big, beautiful heart always kept him in tune to what others were feeling, which weighed heavily on him. He always worked hard to preserve his charismatic and fun nature, sharing what he could, where he could.
He loved music, collecting coins, learning, creating and traveling with his family. Above all things, Kevin loved seeing a family together. His legacy will live on in every smile at every park he created, built and maintained - the fun will truly never stop.
Kevin is survived by his loving daughters, Rebekah Keating (Jaime, NJ) and Sara Bourgeois (Aaron, Boonville); former spouses, Minnie Makey (Old Forge) and Zoe Gosnell (Old Forge); his dear brothers, John C. Keating, II (Lauren, New Hartford), Laurence Keating (Bethanne, TX), Terrence Keating (Beatrice, New York Mills) and Brian Keating (Julie, UK). Kevin is also survived by three grandchildren, Caleb, Avery and Evelyn Bourgeois (Boonville); his stepmother, Joan Keating (Woodgate); many nieces and nephews, John C. Keating, III, Michael Keating, Laura Keating, Goddaughter Kathryn Keating, Jeffrey Davies (Matthew), Jonathan Davies (Jessica), Andrew Davies (Lori), Jeffrey Keating, Daniel Keating, Nicole Keating, Victoria (Franco) Manoiero, Ryan Keating, Rebecca Keating and Megan Keating; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Kevin also leaves behind his very special friends, especially Dan Makey and Walter Scott.
Kevin was predeceased by his infant daughter, Keri Lynn Keating; his parents, John and Lee Anne Keating; several aunts and uncles; and his very special dogs, Sierra Marie and Scooter.
Kevin would want his friends and family to remember to always love and respect each other... and to rescue dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or an animal rescue of choice, in Kevin's name.
Kevin's family will receive callers on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Graveside committal services will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Woodgate Cemetery. During visitation, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a limit to 33% capacity of the funeral home and all callers must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The cemetery service is limited to 50 people and the same restrictions apply.
Memorial tributes and messages for the family may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.