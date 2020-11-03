Kevin L. McGee 1957 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Kevin L. McGee, 63, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Kevin was born on October 12, 1957, to Wilson and Ellen "Honey" (Mullen) McGee of Utica. He was a member of The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter. Kevin worked, in his early years, with his father, at the F.X. Matt Brewing Company, a job he truly loved.
He enjoyed bowling with his dad, playing basketball and participating in Stageworks Productions over the years. His true love was Tae Kwon Do. Kevin was the first Down Syndrome person in the Mohawk Valley to participate in the sport and he opened the door for people with disabilities to realize their true potential. He earned his black belt, an achievement he was truly proud of. Kevin was a New York Mets fan and loved all things "Mets." He had a big heart and a wonderful spirit. Kevin will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his special cousin and guardian, Cheryl Moore, Herkimer; and special friends and guardians, Beth Brewer, Herkimer and William Wescott, Endwell, NY. In addition to several cousins, he also leaves friends, Jim Wescott, Sarasota, FL and Ruth Rudball, Kirkwood, NY, as well as his Wheatley Circle "family," Skippie, Chuckie, Tommy and Mike.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wilson and Ellen "Honey" McGee; brother, John Lanz; and friend, Joe Rudball.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
The family would like to give special thanks to Curtis, Will, Katie, Jessica, Indera, Callie and Sabrina for the care and kindness shown to Kevin over the years, especially during these past few weeks. Also, a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, for the care and compassion shown to Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kevin's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. or The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.