Kevin L. Pfluke 1962 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Kevin Pfluke passed away peacefully, into the hands of the Lord, on May 5, 2019. Kevin passed away with his daughter, Christina, by his side after a prolonged illness.
Kevin was born on November 5, 1963. He graduated from Holland Patent in 1981. He followed in his father's footsteps and spent a lifetime as a brilliant HVAC entrepreneur. He founded and operated Utica Energy Systems in 1987 and ran it successfully for decades.
Kevin was an extremely generous man. He would often offer his professional services at no cost to families without resources. He loved children and offered his love and kindness to any that crossed his path. If a child had the opportunity to meet Kevin, his impact would last a lifetime. Kevin also loved animals. He always took the time to pet every dog and every cat that came close - especially his beloved cats which surrounded him every day. He was a sentimental, family man. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and gardening. Kevin spent hours watching ESPN with his son-in-law, Daz.
Kevin had a beautiful smile, funny personality, the soul of an angel and a heart of gold. He will be missed.
Kevin was a member of Cross Point Church. A special thanks to the members who took the time to be by his side in his time of need.
Kevin was predeceased by his beloved father, Robert D. Pfluke. He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Christina, who stayed by his side for months while Kevin fought his illness. He also said goodbye to his mother, Mary Pfluke; sisters, Kathleen Olsen and Debbie Pfluke; a brother, Michael Pfluke; and all of his nieces and nephews who adored him.
Services will be held at Cross Point Church located at 140 Clinton Rd. in New Hartford, Saturday, May 18th, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019