Kevin Michael Smith 19663 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD, NY - Kevin Michael Smith passed peacefully into the arms of God on June 17, 2019.

Kevin was born on May 11, 1963, the youngest child of Everett and Lillian Smith. Kevin loved to hunt and fish until his illness made it to difficult for him.

He leaves his loving family who will miss him dearly: our mom, Lillian; sisters and brothers, Kathy Lauterbach, Connie (Tom) Bienkowski, Jim (Liz) Smith, Ken (Terry) Smith, Joanne (Bill) Sharpe, Brian (Sharon) Smith and Diane Thompson; his aunt, Kathleen Moore; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his friend, Todd Brodt. He was predeceased by our dad, Everett; and brothers-in-law, Tim Lauterbach and Glenn Thompson.

Kevin's funeral will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. His burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Calling hours for family and friends are Thursday (today) from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

We would like to thank our sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Bill and sister-in-law, Sharon, for all they did for Kevin.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019