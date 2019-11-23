|
Kimberly Jean Inman 1974 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Kimberly Jean Inman, age 45, of Holland Patent, passed away at home on November 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; three sons, Robert Baird, Brandon (Leanna) Baird and James Inman; her mother, Bela; sisters, Tina (Russell) Vansteen, Wendy Howe, Pauline Howe and Cassandra Howe; and brothers, Keir (Laurie) Mayo and Ryan Bridge. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Howe; and close friend, Lisa Rimmer.
Kimberly was born on January 7, 1974, to Bela and Paul Howe. She attended Holland Patent Central School. She worked at FIS Global for 21 years. Kim married the love of her life, Jim Inman, on July 31, 2004.
Services will be private, at the family's convenience.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019