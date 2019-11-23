The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dimbleby Funeral Home
7944 Steuben Street
Holland Patent, NY 13354
(315) 865-5411
Kimberly Jean Inman

Kimberly Jean Inman Obituary
Kimberly Jean Inman 1974 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Kimberly Jean Inman, age 45, of Holland Patent, passed away at home on November 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; three sons, Robert Baird, Brandon (Leanna) Baird and James Inman; her mother, Bela; sisters, Tina (Russell) Vansteen, Wendy Howe, Pauline Howe and Cassandra Howe; and brothers, Keir (Laurie) Mayo and Ryan Bridge. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Howe; and close friend, Lisa Rimmer.
Kimberly was born on January 7, 1974, to Bela and Paul Howe. She attended Holland Patent Central School. She worked at FIS Global for 21 years. Kim married the love of her life, Jim Inman, on July 31, 2004.
Services will be private, at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc. Please offer online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
