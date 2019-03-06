|
Kirk N. Lyons 1960 - 2019
UTICA - Kirk N. Lyons, 58, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Faxton - St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born in Buffalo, on July 27, 1960, the son of Carmon and Betty Lyons. In 1978, Kirk graduated from UFA High School. Kirk held a number of jobs as an attendant at the Hess gas station in Utica. He was an independent truck driver for most of his adult life. Kirk was employed for Husted Concrete, Tri-State Industrial Laundries and most recently, Cintas Uniform Services.
In 1987, he married Frances Legg Lyons. In 1988, they were blessed by their first child. Kirk cherished his children and had a passion for watching the Buffalo Bills playing football. He also had a love for his bar-b-que; on a nice day, you would see him cooking up his famous chicken and enjoying his Coors Light. Even though Kirk was a very quiet man, he would always give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He liked to bowl and visit his family in Buffalo any chance he had.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Legg Lyons; his children, Joanne Lyons and her fiancé, Pat Barber; and his son, Carmon Lyons; his brother, John Lyons and Michele Stearns; nieces and nephews, Johnny, Angela and Mary Lyons. Also surviving are his great-nephews, Layne and Reid Woleben; and his aunt, Beverly Bergy; as well as many cousins that he was very close to. Kirk was very dear to his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Joan Legg, Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Legg, Jr. He was predeceased by several aunts, uncles, cousins and his dear friend, David Schultz. Kirk will be missed by many friends that knew him throughout his life.
The family would like to thank the Yorkville Fire Department, Kunkle Ambulance and the doctors and nurses of Faxton - St. Luke's Healthcare for the compassion shown to Kirk and his family at this difficult time.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the , 125 Business Park Dr., Suite 106, Utica, NY 13502.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. Those who wish may call from 1-4 p.m., prior to the service. Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019