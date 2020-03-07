|
Klara Kohlbrenner 1925 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Klara Kohlbrenner, 94, of the Presbyterian Home, died March 5, 2020.
She was born December 23, 1925 in Zell, Germany, the daughter of Herman and Anna Maria Zah. She married Walter Kohlbrenner in 1949. Walter died in 1988.
Klara worked as a housekeeper for several area families.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
She was an excellent cook and baker and she enjoyed embroidery, knitting, crocheting and other types of handcrafts.
Klara is survived by her children, Helga (Harry) Morrison, of Westmoreland, Rainer (Patti) Kohlbrenner, of Utica and Elvira Estright, of New Hartford; her grandchildren, Amy (Dan) O'Mara, Maryann (Damon) Loucks, Rainer J. (Kristy) Kohlbrenner and Michael (Nicole) Kohlbrenner; her great-grandchildren, Courtney Ivancic, Casey Ivancic, Terra Simpson, Andrew Kohlbrenner, Raina Kohlbrenner and Sophie Kohlbrenner.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to all of the staff of the entire Presbyterian Homes Community for all of their care of Klara for the last 20 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 630 French Road, New Hartford. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Entombment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to Zion Lutheran Church or the Presbyterian Home.
Online messages may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020