Dr. Krishamoorthy D. Mudigonda 1935 - 2020

BOSTON - Dr. Krishamoorthy D. Mudigonda, MD FRCS, was born on December 10, 1935 and sadly passed away on October 9. 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was a long time resident of New Hartford and lived at 22 Oakwood Dr., New Hartford, NY.

He was the adopted son of the late Mudigonda Janakamma and the late Mudigonda Purshottam Rao. Dr. Mudigonda, one of 5 children, was raised in India and graduated from Osmania Medical College in 1960 in Hyderabad, India. He trained as a surgeon and worked on the faculty of Osmania Medical College teaching anatomy to medical students. He immigrated to England in 1969 with just 3 Pounds in his pocket and achieved his lifelong dream of FRCS (Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh) in 1971. He worked in the National Health Service for many years as an attending Orthopedic Surgeon. He came to the United States in 1977 and settled in New Hartford, NY. He spent most of his life in New Hartford working as an Emergency Department Physician at Faxton, St. Elizabeth and Ilion Hospitals. He deeply cared about his patients and worked a long career as a Medical Specialist at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center.

In addition to Medicine he was also a lover of Urdu Poetry and published a book translating the major works Mirza Ghalib. Once retired, he spent time on his hobbies of writing poetry, reading, traveling, watching tennis and CNN.

He is survived by his wife, Shakunthala; sons, Ravi and Sanjay (Priyamvada); and his grandchildren, Aarav, Neela and Rohin. He cherished his brother, Ramesh; his nieces and nephews; and the many friends he had made over the years in India, England and the United States.

A Funeral Service in memory of Dr. Mudigonda was held on Tuesday, October 13 2020 at St. Michael's Crematory, Boston, MA.



