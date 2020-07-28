1/1
Krista M. Bova
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krista's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krista M. Bova 1972 - 2020
UTICA- Krista M. Bova, 48, passed away after a lifelong battle with mental illness, on July 25, 2020 and is now at peace.
Krista was born in Utica, on June 30, 1972, the son of Dennis and Sandra (Rehm) Bova. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. She continued her education at Middle Tennessee State University, earning a dual Master's Degree in Aerospace Education and Airport Management, while also earning her commercial pilot's license.
She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Sandra Bova; brother, Dennis Bova, Jr.; her Godmother and aunt, who she held very close to her heart, Joyce Bova; aunts and uncles, Bonnie Bova, Lawrence and Marie Bova and Thomas and Sherri Rehm; special cousins, including Jennifer and Billy Cromp, Brian and Theresa Bova, Bridget and Erick Towt, Melissa Kehler and close friends, Devin Garramone, Esq. and Sandra and Billy Kreisberg. She was predeceased by her uncle and Godfather, Richard Bova; and uncle, Donald Bova.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Krista will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, next to her grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Neighborhood Center, specifically the Crisis and Behavioral Service to help local people in need. Envelopes will be available at Mass or online at www.neighborhoodctr.org/ways-to-give.
Krista was a unique person who touched many hearts. If you were ever lucky enough to meet her, you are forever blessed and will never forget her.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved