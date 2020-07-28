Krista M. Bova 1972 - 2020
UTICA- Krista M. Bova, 48, passed away after a lifelong battle with mental illness, on July 25, 2020 and is now at peace.
Krista was born in Utica, on June 30, 1972, the son of Dennis and Sandra (Rehm) Bova. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. She continued her education at Middle Tennessee State University, earning a dual Master's Degree in Aerospace Education and Airport Management, while also earning her commercial pilot's license.
She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Sandra Bova; brother, Dennis Bova, Jr.; her Godmother and aunt, who she held very close to her heart, Joyce Bova; aunts and uncles, Bonnie Bova, Lawrence and Marie Bova and Thomas and Sherri Rehm; special cousins, including Jennifer and Billy Cromp, Brian and Theresa Bova, Bridget and Erick Towt, Melissa Kehler and close friends, Devin Garramone, Esq. and Sandra and Billy Kreisberg. She was predeceased by her uncle and Godfather, Richard Bova; and uncle, Donald Bova.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Krista will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, next to her grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Neighborhood Center, specifically the Crisis and Behavioral Service to help local people in need. Envelopes will be available at Mass or online at www.neighborhoodctr.org/ways-to-give
Krista was a unique person who touched many hearts. If you were ever lucky enough to meet her, you are forever blessed and will never forget her.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com
