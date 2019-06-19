|
Kristin M. Brown 1971 - 2019
BLOSSVALE - Kristin M. Brown, 48, of Blossvale, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Born in New Hartford, on January 5, 1971, the daughter of Kathy Mauro and James Tebsherany. Kristin was a lifelong resident of the Sylvan Beach area. She was a graduate of Camden High School and received her cosmetology degree from Phillips Institute in Syracuse. Her career began in Oneida at Smart Style, where she managed the salon for many years. She later fulfilled her dream of owning and operating her own salon, "Sylvan Styles", in her hometown of Sylvan Beach. Kristin was most recently employed by Eddie's Restaurant in Sylvan Beach, where she created many life-long bonds and was known by her customers and co-workers for her kindness and sparkling smile. She enjoyed time spent kayaking with friends, snowmobiling, tending to her garden and most of all, spending time with her family.
Kristin is survived by her beloved family: her parents, Kathy Mauro, Cape Coral, FL, James (Patricia) Tebsherany, New Hartford; a daughter, Amanda (Alan Morehouse) Brown, Cape Coral, FL; a son, Austin (Kim Reinertsen) Brown, who will be welcoming Kristin's first grandchild, AJ, in July 2019, Verona Beach; two sisters, Shelly (Dennis) Genge and Lauren (Joel) Badger, both of Cape Coral, FL; a brother, Michael (Jen) Tebsherany, Utica; her boyfriend, Mike Wood, Blossvale; and her nieces and nephews, Nikki, Carissa, Denny, Jr., Olivia, Lexi, Jack, Allie, Parker and Aurora. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Vito and Sylvia "Nonnie" Mauro.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stanley "Stash" Penc for his guidance and constant support for his cousin, Kristin. A special thank you to Duane Brown, Alexa Rech and the Stewart family, for their kindness and support, as well as to the nursing staff at Nessentia and Upstate Hospital.
Kristin will be deeply missed by her family, but will continue to live each day in their hearts and memories, until we meet again.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 21st at 7 p.m. at the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kristin's honor at the Sylvan Beach Fire Department, Main St., Sylvan Beach, on Saturday, June 22nd at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kristin's memory to the Sylvan Beach Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019