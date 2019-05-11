Kristin Rebecca Dunham 1984 - 2019

UTICA - Kristin Rebecca Dunham passed to a more peaceful place on May 8, 2019. She leaves a huge emptiness in the hearts of all that knew her.

Kristin possessed a quick wit that was laced with humor; strong willed and opinionated, she always championed for the less fortunate.

A graduate of Oriskany Central School, Mohawk Valley Community College, and was nearing a degree from Keuka College, Kristin worked hard in pursuing her dream of completing her social work degree.

She was a talented pianist, musician and artist. Her strong love of music remained with her. In her younger years, she enjoyed ballet.

She was formerly employed at Charlie's Pizza and the Rescue Mission of Utica, where she established a special bond with her residents.

Kristin is survived by her mother and stepfather, Jill and George Dangler; father and stepmother, Gordon and Arleen Dunham; and a blended family of brothers, Michael, Kenny, Mark and Christopher. She maintained a special bond with her aunt, Jamie Pawlikowski, and several cousins. She also leaves her longtime friend, Cindy Alexander, who remained by her side until the end; and her much loved and devoted dog, "Dartanian".

She was a special friend to many in all walks of life.

The family wishes to express gratitude for all the kindness and excellent care at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Her bright smile and laugh will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was truly beautiful inside and out, with energy you could feel when she was near. She was lovely and vibrant and has been taken away from us much too early.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

"Think of her, not as dead, but as living; not as a flower that was wilted, but as one transplanted to a place of blooming richer colors and sweeter shades than those of earth." - Richer Hooker

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019