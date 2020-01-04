|
|
L. Thomas DeLong
WHITESBORO - Laurence Thomas DeLong, 75, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main St., New York Mills. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the Memorial Mass.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020