La'Nayshia Christopher
UTICA - La'Nayshia Lashandra Christopher, infant daughter of Karmaishia S. Christopher and the late Stafen Madina, became an angel of God on Friday April 5, 2019.
La'Nayshia was born on January 3, 2019.
La'Nayshia is survivied by her mother, Karmaishia; sister, De'Nayshia Christopher; brother, Laquea Lawrence, Jr.; grandmothers, Rakiesha Stevenson and Lashandra Stewart; great-grandmothers, Doris Griffin and Margo Scott; Godparents, Akeema Steven and Jimmy Ruffin; aunts, Morguaishia Griffin, Imani Penny, Korae Penny and Anna Griffin; uncle, Verron Patterson; as well as many additional aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2201 Oneida St., Utica.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019