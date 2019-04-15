Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for La'Nayshia Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

La'Nayshia Christopher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

La'Nayshia Christopher Obituary
La'Nayshia Christopher
UTICA - La'Nayshia Lashandra Christopher, infant daughter of Karmaishia S. Christopher and the late Stafen Madina, became an angel of God on Friday April 5, 2019.
La'Nayshia was born on January 3, 2019.
La'Nayshia is survivied by her mother, Karmaishia; sister, De'Nayshia Christopher; brother, Laquea Lawrence, Jr.; grandmothers, Rakiesha Stevenson and Lashandra Stewart; great-grandmothers, Doris Griffin and Margo Scott; Godparents, Akeema Steven and Jimmy Ruffin; aunts, Morguaishia Griffin, Imani Penny, Korae Penny and Anna Griffin; uncle, Verron Patterson; as well as many additional aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, 2201 Oneida St., Utica.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.