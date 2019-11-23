|
Lansing Anderson 1963 - 2019
BARNEVELD - Lansing (Lance) Anderson returned to his Heavenly Home on November 20, 2019, with his loving family at his side. His devotion to his family and strong faith in God gave him peace.
Lance traveled around the world while serving in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division, "Screaming Eagles", as a Medic. He also enjoyed a long career at the Visiting Nurses Association.
He was a lifelong fisherman and hunter, who especially enjoyed annual spring fishing, fall hunting and wilderness camping in the Adirondacks.
He is survived by his father, Wiley; brother, Gregory (Dana); sister, Diane (Dwight); and nephews, Trevor and Bradley. He was predeceased by his mother Janice.
Special thanks to Susan Simpler, Kim Donohue and Janet and Arrik Kim.
A Celebration of Lance's Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In Lance's memory, please consider a donation to Hospice, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 https://hospicecareinc.org/donate/donate-online/
Rendezvous With Destiny
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019