Lansing W. Cowley, III 1947 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Lansing W. Cowley, III, 72, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Lansing was born in Syracuse on May 7, 1947, the son of Lansing W., II and Edith (Collins) Cowley and received his education in Syracuse schools. In Utica, on October 22, 1968, Lansing was united in marriage with Roseann Bumbolo. For 47 years, Lansing was employed with the City of Utica, DPW retiring in 2012. He was a huge NY Yankees fan and a baseball card collector.
Mr. Cowley is survived by his beloved wife, Roseann; six daughters and four sons-in-law, Tina and Pedro Hernandez, of Clinton, Marcia and Donald Postal, of Utica, Tracy and Felix Rodriguez, of Utica, Joanne Cowley and Donald Fredenburg, of Utica, Sandy and Gene Zagorski, of Utica and Amalia Ortiz, of Utica; two sons, Lansing "Tiny" W. Cowley, IV and Blythe Linebeck, of Chadwicks and Mikey Cowley, of Utica; two brothers, Michael Cowley, of CT and Pat Cowley, of Rome; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and his canine companion, Ralphie. He was predeceased by three grandchildren, DeeJay Fredenburg, Jr., Cindy Golden and Andrew Cowley; and three brothers.
Visitation for family and friends is on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a prayer at the conclusion of visitation.
Those wishing to make a donation in Lansing's memory, please consider Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019