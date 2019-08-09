|
|
Mrs. Larraine K. Lasher 1950 - 2019
MOHAWK - Mrs. Larraine K. Lasher, 68, of Mohawk, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Mohawk on October 26, 1950, the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine Konn Foley. She attended Mohawk schools and graduated from Mohawk High School with the Class of 1968. She later attended and graduated from HCCC with the Class of 1970. She was married to John Lasher on January 11, 1992 in Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church. Larraine was employed by Herkimer County Community College until her retirement in 2005 after 34 years of dedicated service. She was of the Orthodox faith.
Larraine is survived by her beloved husband, John Lasher; one son and daughter-in-law, Joshua John and Hannah Lasher, of Floyd; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Foley, of Ogdensburg and David and Sally Foley, of Kentucky; her inlaws, Jeanne Buehler, Joanie Moore, Robert Lasher and Joel Lasher; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the V. J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, with the Rev. Thaddeus Franta, officiating. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, August 12 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the V. J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Larraine's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019