|
|
Larry "Croz" Toy 1944 - 2019
FAIRFIELD, NY - Larry Crozier "Croz" Toy, of Fairfield, NY, passed peacefully on March 18, 2019.
He was born on June 6, 1944, in Kittanning, PA, to C. Herbert and Gladys (White) Toy, where he was also raised. He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1962. He later joined the U.S. Air Force and served one tour during Vietnam. It was during his time in the Air Force that he met his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Ann (Fowler) Toy.
He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Bloomsburg University and took on a Teaching position that he retired from at West Canada Valley C.S. After retiring from teaching, he continued working at Lowe's part time which came in handy in his building of his home.
He was a proud long time member of the Herkimer Elks and later became a member of the Tybee Island American Legion in Georgia, where he and Elizabeth liked to spend their winters in the later years. He was proud of the fact that he was born on D-Day and this fueled his learning of historical wars. He also liked to travel, making it to 47 of the 50 states.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth (Fowler) Toy; two children, Darren, of Fairfield, NY, and Sherry (Toy) McCray, husband David, along with their children, Daniel and Jennifer, of Tobyhanna, PA; brother, Leonard Toy and wife, Barb, of Erie, PA; sister-in-law, Judy Toy, of Long Beach, CA; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the First United Methodist Church at 127 Prospect St. in Herkimer. Calling hours will be 2:30 to 4:00 with the Elks Ritual Ceremony at 4:00 and service to follow with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Herkimer Elks Scholarship Fund or the WCV Retired Personnel Scholarship Fund; envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019