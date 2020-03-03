|
Laslo Pustay 1935 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Laslo Pustay, 84, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his loving family by his side.
He was born on April 21, 1935, in Dunaszeg, Hungary, the son of Dezso and Terez (Nagy) Pusztai. He graduated from Dunaszeg School and furthered his education as an apprentice in a school for manufacturing engineering. Laslo and Ilona immigrated to the United States in 1956, leaving their families behind. They were fleeing the Russian invasion of Hungary known as the Hungarian Revolution. After escaping across the border of Hungary into neighboring Austria, they boarded a US military plane and arrived at Camp Kilmer in New Jersey on Christmas Eve. Through the Catholic Charities program, Laslo and Ilona were brought to West Winfield with the help of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Church members Pete and Lorraine Crave, sponsored the young couple and with the organization of the Catholic Women's Club, Laslo and Ilona were united in marriage on January 26, 1957. Laslo's employment began shortly thereafter with Smith's Meat Market learning the trade of meat cutting and became their premier butcher. He worked there for approximately nine years before going to the machining industry. Laslo soon became employed by George Helmer of Helmer Tool and Machine Company in 1966, which at the time was located on Route 20 in West Winfield. As that business grew, they eventually relocated to Helmer Avenue in West Winfield. Laslo quickly advanced through the ranks to become the machine shop foreman and gained experience in all aspects of the manufacturing operations. Laslo was a visionary and wanted more in his career having the foresight of a more automated factory. Laslo decided to leave Helmer Tool & Machinery to pursue his own vision and four years later, in 1970, with the support of Ilona, Precisionmatics was founded. Laslo established Precisionmatics and became the acting President, along with two other partners, launching the business with new tools and machines. Precisionmatics leased a small area of the old Tannery building; spent two years there, before purchasing the old Helmer Ave. building as Helmer Tool had gone out of business. In 1972, Precisionmatics relocated to its new home on Helmer Ave. and stayed there for 45 years.
Laslo got to know each and every employee at Precisionmatics and cared about every one of them. He will be missed by all. Working full time until October of 2019, Laslo truly loved his work and continued working until he did not have the strength to do it anymore.
Celebrating 50 years of business this year, Precisionmatics employs 74 employees and has built a state of the art 54,000 square foot facility in West Winfield. Laslo's sons, Steve and John and grandson, Andrew, along with several other family members will continue to take the company forward and into the future and keep his legacy alive.
In addition to Precisionmatics, Laslo and Ilona owned and operated Kish Duna Motel & Cottages for 39 years; a summer vacation rental facility which is located in the village of Schroon Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. He loved all the "handyman" work at Kish Duna and he loved getting to know the customers that came on a regular basis. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and boating on Schroon Lake.
Laslo loved West Winfield and his community and was very generous to the church and other organizations. He was always willing to help.
Laslo is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Ilona; and his children, Steve (Mary Lou) Pustay, John (Sheri) Pustay, Mary Pustay and Christine (Andy) Bryce, all of West Winfield. Laslo also leaves behind his grandchildren of whom he loved and adored, Garret Pustay, Megan (Steve) Lachowski, Sonja Pustay, Amanda (Jonathon) Godbout, Samantha (Aaron) Conklin, Mitchell (Amanda) Pustay, Andrew Pustay, Adam Rodick, Alexis, Kaleigh and Amber Bryce; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jack Lachowski, Roman, Luca and Nico Godbout, Aiden and Emma Conklin and Leah and Liam Pustay; his family members in Hungary; sisters-in-law, Aranka Pusztai and Zsuzsa Pusztai; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Dezso and Terez Pusztai; his sister, Terez Kovasc; and brothers, Dezso, Endre and Arpi Pusztai.
Laslo's family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of the PCU care unit at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. Your constant supply of love and compassion will forever be in our hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Le and Dr. Matthews and your whole team for the personal care and attention that you gave to Laslo.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield. Funeral services will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 12 p.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Church, West Winfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be at St. Joseph the Worker, West Winfield cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laslo's name to the West Winfield Fire Department, US Hwy Rt. 20, West Winfield, NY 13491.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020