Laura Anne Bradley 1963 - 2020
Judo Instructor and 2nd Degree Black Belt
UTICA - Laura Anne Bradley, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Laura was born on November 4, 1963, in New Hartford, the daughter of Robert and Helen Bradley. Laura was raised by her beloved aunt, Mary Bradley, from an early age upon losing her parents, and considered Laura her daughter. Mary passed away in 2007. She was a graduate of UFA and SUNY Brockport where she received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education. Laura was a teacher at Donovan Middle School.
Laura began taking Judo lessons at 11 years old, earning the rank of 2nd degree black belt. In 1997, she was inducted in the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame. Laura was a Judo instructor for over 10 years. She was currently serving as secretary of the GUSHF. Laura was a sports fan, especially of the NY Yankees. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Utica Post 229.
Surviving Laura is her cherished partner, Thomas Schaaf, Utica; cousins, Wayne Bradley, Utica, Scott and Debbie Bradley, Florida and Dr. Tiffany Bradley, North Carolina; and best friend, Sandra Gubbins, Utica. She also leaves her much-loved canine companion, Augie. She will be missed by many close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence following visitation at 1 p.m with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame for a scholarship fund in Laura's name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020