Laura (Powers) Frankland

Laura (Powers) Frankland 1964 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Laura Frankland, 54, went to spend eternity with her beloved Brad on June 14, 2019.
She was born in England on November 2, 1964, and came to the US as an infant. On October 21, 1989, she was united in marriage to Bradley Frankland; Mr. Frankland passed away in 2017.
Laura will be remembered by her children as a loving mother with a great sense of humor. Their home and pool were always full of neighborhood children, fun and laughter.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Julianne), Nicole (Anthony) Debernardis, Sarah (John) and Zachary; and her parents, Charles and Marlis Powers.
In memory of Laura, please consider a donation to the New York Mills After Prom Party.
Arrangements in care of Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019
