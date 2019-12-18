|
Laura Hedel-Hyer Putnam 1967 - 2019
Passionate and Dedicated Teacher
WHITESBORO – Laura Hedel-Hyer Putnam, 52, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2019, at home.
Laura was born on June 26, 1967, in New Hartford, the daughter of the late Kurtis and Janet (Dobbs) Hedel. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and SUNY Potsdam, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master of Science in Elementary Education.
Laura taught 6th Grade at Sauquoit Valley Elementary School. She was a passionate and dedicated teacher and positively impacted thousands of students throughout her career.
Laura was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed nature and feeding the backyard birds, reminding her of her parents. She loved her daily walks and time with friends and family. Laura was devoted to her three sons and took great pleasure in supporting them in their activities. She was an active member of the Whitesboro Hockey Boosters and served as president of the Whitesboro Soccer Boosters.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew; children, Jacob and Luke Hyer and Evan Putnam, Whitesboro; her sister, Jennifer (Terry) Shedd, Deerfield; nieces, Stephanie Ciotti, Chelsea (Dom) Tucci, Samantha (Richard) Swank; and nephew, Zack Ciotti. She also leaves her in-laws, Ernest and Alice Putnam, Holland Patent; and several other Putnam family members. Laura will be dearly missed by her many close friends and co-workers.
The family would like to offer a special thank you for the outpouring of loving support during this time.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Laura's name may be made to Hope House, Habitat for Humanity or Feed Our Vets. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019