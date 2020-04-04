|
Laura K. Zabinski 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Laura K. Zabinski, 89, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Laura was born on May 30, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Jan and Stella Karwoski. She graduated from Proctor High School and obtained a degree in Nursing. On August 22, 1953, Laura married Edward Zabinski in St. Stanislaus Church. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage, before his death on May 11, 2014. Laura's career was with Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center as a Registered Nurse, until her retirement. She was a member of the CSEA, Red Hat Society and St. Stanislaus Choir.
Surviving is her daughter, Marcia Krumpholz, New Hartford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Kristine Zabinski, PA and Ronald and Lucinda Zabinski, CT; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Laura will be missed by her family and many of her dear friends who she loved greatly.
Laura was predeceased by three sisters, Pauline, Florence and Ida; and a brother, Ted.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with directives from the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public funeral services.
Relatives and friends are welcome to convey their message of sympathy at the funeral home website, www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Remembrances in Laura's name can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org, Ziyara Shriners by mail at PO Box 40, Whitesboro, NY 13492., or at . Please call the funeral home if you need assistance.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020