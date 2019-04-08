|
Laura Lee (Rose) Rizzo
NEW HARTFORD - Laura Lee (Rose) Rizzo, 53, a former local Registered Nurse, passed away on April 6, 2019 after a long illness.
She was predeceased by her father, William Rose; and her son, Baby Boy Rizzo. Laura is survived by her mother, Violet Rose; her two brothers, William and David Rose; her sister, Jennifer Darby; her daughter, Renee Rizzo; and her husband, Dennis Rizzo.
The services will be on Saturday, at 11:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Calling hour will be on Saturday, from 10:00 to 11:00, prior to the service.
Friends may consider the in memory of Laura.
For online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019