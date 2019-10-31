|
Laurel C. Zogby 1941 - 2019
Beloved Wife Of Kamil
UTICA – Laurel C. Zogby, 78, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Laurel was born on September 8, 1941, in Utica, the daughter of Bernard and Stella (Marchefka) Oastler. Laurel graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1959 and following her graduation worked at Merchants Mutual Insurance Company. After meeting the love of her life, on the busy corner in Utica, in the fall of 1957, she married Kamil Zogby on April 22, 1961, at St. Louis Gonzaga Church. Laurel became a full-time mom after the birth of her first child in 1962 and the arrival of three more children by 1969. Laurel returned to work part-time in the early 1970's with Upstate Computer Center and later full-time for the Jim Brock Insurance Agency while also taking classes in accounting from Mohawk Valley Community College from 1976 to 1981. In 1986, she went to work for the Municipal Housing Authority where she remained for 17 years, until her retirement in 2004.
In retirement, Laurel volunteered for the Oneida County Historical Society, helped tutor children in reading at the John F. Hughes School and at the Parkway Senior Center driving people to doctor's appointments. She also remained very active with her husband Kamil, traveling, visiting her children and grandchildren and spending winters in Florida. Laurel was a kind and loving person who always put her husband, family and friends before herself.
Laurel is survived by her beloved husband, Kamil; her four children, Charles Zogby, PA, Kamil Zogby, Jr. and Tracy Lee, PA, Karen Zogby and Christopher Wainwright, Bath, NY, Kevin and Avis Zogby, NC; five grandchildren, Zachary, William and Jess Patton, Zoe and Tyler Oyler, Megan, Kevin, Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Stella Jane; sister and brother-in-law, Camley and Raja Hitti; and sister-in-law, Donna Zogby; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Joe Ruggiero; brother, George Oastler; in-laws, Kalil and Mazie Zogby and Madeline and Joe Hobika; brother-in-law, Roshide Zogby; and nephews, Samuel Zogby and Matthew Hobika.
Relatives and friends are invited to and may call on Friday (today), from 4-7 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Historic Old St. John's Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Laurel's name to the or Historic Old St. John's Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Zogby family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the incredible care, compassion and dedication shown Laurel during her stay.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019