Laurence "Larry" J. Kenny 1944 - 2020
MERRIMACK, NH - Surrounded by his loving family, Laurence "Larry" Joseph Kenny, age 75, passed away on January 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Merrimack, NH after his hard-fought battle with cancer.
Larry was born in Utica, NY, on July 30, 1944, the son of Robert Fulton Kenny and Anne Phelan Kenny.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 14 years, Patrice Achin Kenny, of Merrimack, NH; stepson, Thomas (Emmy) Beraldi, of Boston, MA; daughters, Michelle (Kieran) O'Brien, of Portland, OR and Jennifer (Shane) Morrill, of Colton, NY; sister, MaryAnn (Bob) Wengert, of Dayton, OH; brothers, Brian (Judie) Kenny, of Norristown, PA and Robert (Sandy) Kenny Jr., of Ft. Meyers, FL; and grandchildren, Sarah, Oliver, Bridget, Gillian and Calvin; as well as many loving cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Kenny, of San Francisco, CA; and brother, Frank Kenny, of Nacogdoches, TX.
Larry attended New Hartford High School and graduated in 1963 from Solon High School, Ohio. Larry served proudly as a New York State Trooper retiring after 20 years, at which time Larry became a licensed realtor in both New York and Florida.
His passions included building homes, cooking, history, cars and traveling in his RV. A loving father, husband, brother and friend, Larry was known for his charm, wit and humor. They broke the mold with this one and he will be missed by many.
A Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the end of June in New Hartford, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020