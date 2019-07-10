|
Laurence John Griswold, Jr. 1926 - 2019
RALEIGH, NC - Larry Griswold, of Raleigh, NC and formerly of Utica, NY, died on July 7, 2019.
He was born in Herkimer, NY on August 23, 1926, the son of Laurence and Agnes Griswold. He graduated from UFA in 1944 and served in the Army Medical Corps in 1945-6. Following graduation from Union College in 1950, he worked as a caseworker in the Oneida County Department of Social Services. In 1952, he entered graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a Master's Degree in Latin American History.
In 1956, he began work at the General Electric Co. in Utica. In the same year, he married Esther Triumpho of St. Johnsville, NY. She died in 1972. Larry taught in the evening division of MVCC from 1959 to 1985. He retired from GE in 1989. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica and had served there as Moderator. He was a frequent speaker at the Salisbury Center First Universalist Society. He was a member and past president of the Utica Stamp Club and for 25 years, a member of the Utica Tramp and Trail Club.
Larry and Esther had three children, David, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Douglas, of Cary, NC and Christopher, deceased. He is also survived by two sisters, Mrs. Harriet Maher, of Bethal Park, PA and Mrs. Sylvia Dow, of Bradford, NH; and three grandchildren, Julia, of Los Angeles, CA, Daniel, of Cary, NC and Eric, of Iowa City, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held in Utica at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UU Church of Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 10 to July 11, 2019