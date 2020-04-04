|
Laurent P. Menard, Jr. 1932 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Laurent P. Menard, Jr., Larry, as most knew him, was born on November 18, 1932, in an Oriskany Falls farm house. He passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. His parents Laurent P. Menard, Sr. and Eleanor Wasczkiewicz Menard had always told him he was born late in the evening on the 17th of November, by a local country doctor who made house calls. So Larry lived most of his life registered everywhere as born on November 17, 1932. But at the age of 84, when he lost a passport and he had to go to the county of?ce to con?rm his personal information for an enhanced drivers license, he was told he was born on November 18, because that is when the doctor who delivered him into this world took the paperwork into the county of?ce. Well that late in life experience was a challenge but it ?nally got straightened out with all new birth certi?cate, license and the rest of life's certi?cation.
Larry's mother and father relocated to Clayville and Sauquoit neighborhoods where Larry grew up as a wonderful youngster and good student who graduated from Sauquoit Valley Central School Class of 1951. He continued his education by graduating from Mohawk Valley Community College with a degree in accounting.
Larry started his career as a clerk and general sales assistant at the C. G. Alberding, Hardware & Farm Implement store in Clayville. As he gained experience, he pursued his accounting interest and skill with a position with the Borden Milk Company in Utica, where he spent the bulk of adult career as an accountant. He lived in the historical era of the development of o?ce computerization of accounting and general business management. He retired with a well deserved Borden pension in the late 70s.
Larry loved family, the Sauquoit valley, its people, automobiles and ?owers. His love for all of these things were demonstrated ?rst, by his dedication to being one of the charter members and leadership of the Sauquoit Valley Optimist club where he served in leadership roles including President and additional club o?cer posts, but most of all he was always there helping set up, manage and complete activities for the Sauquoit Valley youth.
As a bachelor, he could a?ord to spend money on his two additional loves of life - his automobiles and ?owers to the Menard household yard. As many did in the 50s and 60s, Larry bought new cars every few years - ?rst the Chevrolets, then Oldsmobiles and one short experience with a luxurious Lincoln Town car. He would enjoy driving everywhere especially when he could visit his aunts and uncles in the Ottawa, Canada area.
The attention to the ?ower beds and yard at home was Larry's part of being a stay near home base kind of guy during his career and later life. He always had beautiful ?ower beds around the front and rear yards.
Larry leaves behind his loving brother, Ronald C. Menard; and sister-in-law, Margaret Bray Menard; and his younger brother, Aurel J. Menard and wife, Patricia Ga?ney Menard.
Larry will be remembered by his immediate nieces and nephews by always remembering birthdays and Christmas. A generous loving soul of an uncle, he was. The recipients of his generosity included Sharon Mckenzie Menard and Melissa Menard, daughters of Ronald and Margaret and Micheline Marie Menard, James Laurent Menard and Timothy Joseph Menard, children of Aurel and Pat Menard; additional grand-nieces and nephews, o?spring of the families mentioned, were also recipients of great generosity of their great- Uncle Larry.
Larry's life will be celebrated by a funeral mass scheduled in the near future at St. Patricks - St. Anthony Catholic Church, Chadwicks, as soon as possible, after the present virus crisis ends. He will be laid to rest in the Menard family plot in the St. Mary's Cemetery, in Clayville.
Additional condolences can be shared with the family via the Smith Funeral Home website at www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020