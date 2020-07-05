1/1
Laurie A. Price
Laurie A. Price 1968 - 2020
PROSPECT - Laurie A. Price, 51, of Prospect, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Laurie was born in New Hartford, on October 13, 1968, the daughter of Joseph and Sandra (Pilnicki) Price. She was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. At one time, Laurie was employed at her family's pet store, Whitestown Tropical Fish, where she developed a love for animals. She was currently employed with The ARC, Oneida-Lewis. Laurie enjoyed camping, fishing and crafts. She was of the Catholic faith.
Ms. Price is survived by her beloved partner, Bob Price, of Prospect; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Kevin Moreau and his fiancée, Nicole Pittman, of WV, William and Amy Graham, of WV and Daniel Graham, of Prospect; her cherished grandson, Ash Moreau, who she loved greatly; her mother, Sandra Price, of Whitesboro; one sister, Susan Hazeltine and her fiancée, Larry Draper, of Prospect; and one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph, III and Meghan Price, of Whitesboro; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph.
A service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held privately.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
