Laurie J. Reeder 1958 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Laurie J. Reeder, age 61, of Waterville, passed away surrounded by family on December 19, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in June 1958 to Leman and Phyllis Wolf and grew up in Sauquoit.
Laurie was a dedicated mother and grandmother who constantly put her family first and herself last. She was at every one of her grandchildren's sports games even in the harshest of weather, always with a smile on her face. Her house was filled with love, laughter, pitch games and a cookie jar filled with treats every Sunday for dinner.
Laurie always loved photography and was always looking at life through the lens of a camera. Some of her favorite things were playing croquet, working on a puzzle with her cat, Mort, books, antiques, the woods and searching for the elusive moose. Laurie worked at the Waterville Public Library for years and patrons were always welcomed with a smile on her face. Her kindness and love was felt by everyone around her.
Laurie is survived by her mother, Phyllis Wolf; brother, Andy Wolf and wife, Lori; sister, Nicole Wolf-Smith and husband, Paul; her daughter, Amanda and husband, Bryan Briggs; her son, Justin Reeder and wife, Amy; and her grandchildren, Ella, Teresa, Lincoln, Leah, Liam, Madison and Averie; plus her many nephews, nieces and friends who were as close as family. The love for her family and friends will always be felt in the hearts of those she left behind.
Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m., Friday, December 27th at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, with a service to follow at 5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will take place directly after the service, in her daughter's home, for close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterville Public Library for a memorial bench and small garden.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019