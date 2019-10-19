|
LaVerne Laurel Jones Friedel 1932 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - LaVerne Laurel Jones Friedel, 87, of New Hartford, died, October 18, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born, July 9, 1932, in Marcy, NY, daughter of the late Alvin J. and Anita Mae Young Jones. She was educated in Whitesboro Schools, graduating from Whitesboro High School in 1950 and then the St. Luke's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She also attended Utica College.
LaVerne married John (Jack) Strom Friedel, Jr., April 28, 1956, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Utica. Jack died, October 3, 2017.
She worked as a Registered Nurse both at St. Luke's-Memorial Hospital, where she was an Operating Room Nurse and at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group, where she worked for Dr. W.B. Dickson.
She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Utica, the Lutheran Church Women, the alumni association of St. Luke's-Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and was a former member of the Utica Curling Club, the Women of Rotary, a former Board Member of the Visiting Nurses Association and Family Services. She was also active with the Whitesboro High School Class of 1950 Alumni Reunion Committee.
LaVerne enjoyed the time spent over the years at the family camp on Echo Lake in Boonville, especially her last visit in July for a family reunion. She also enjoyed the 25 years that she and Jack spent in St. Petersburg, FL and their home at Point Brittany.LaVerne enjoyed playing Bridge, Pitch and Bingo at Preswick Glen.
Above all else, her deepest love was her family, always enjoying the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jennifer Jones Friedel and Donald A. Edmunds, of New Hartford, John Strom, III and Kristin Thurheimer Friedel, of Whitesboro, Jeffrey Scott and Christine Murray Friedel, of New Hartford and James Christopher and Jennifer Freytag Friedel, of New Hartford; her cherished grandchildren, Matthew Theodore Edmunds and wife, Anne Marie Orsino Edmunds, Sarah Friedel Edmunds Colón and her husband, Christopher J. Colón, Marykate Friedel Edmunds, John Strom Friedel, IV, Grace Bernadette Friedel, Abagail Murray Friedel, Emma Kathryn Friedel and Ella Rourke Friedel, Daniel John Friedel and Claire Siobhan Friedel; and her four great-grandchildren, Liam August, Madeline Elizabeth and Theo Alan Edmunds and Oliver Jack Colón. She is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Jones, of North Carolina and Rita Kennerknecht, of Utica; a brother-in-law, Salvatore W. (Sam) Coriale, of Clinton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank all of LaVerne's caregivers who made it possible for her to stay in her home and to the many residents of Preswick Glen whose friendship meant so much to her.
The funeral will be, Tuesday, at 10:30 AM at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1640 Genesee St., Utica. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours are, Monday, from 4-7 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford.
In memory of LaVerne, donations may be made to Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation or Donate Life.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019