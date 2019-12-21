|
Lavon "Dolly" Rechsteiner 1931 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Lavon "Dolly" Rechsteiner, 87, passed away peacefully at the Presbyterian Home on December 6, 2019 – what would have been her 61st wedding anniversary.
Dolly was born on December 14, 1931, in Town of Grant, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Celon and Alma (Scharf) Winter. She was united in marriage to Arnold E. Rechsteiner on December 6, 1958. The couple shared 58 years of love and devotion until Arnold's passing on January 29, 2017. Dolly was a natural leader. She didn't shy away from hard work and was always busy helping on the farm and cooking meals for her family. She enjoyed feeding the birds and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Dolly cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristen and Gordon Tibbitts, of New Hartford and Karen and David Wilbur, of Clinton; her son, Karl Rechsteiner, of Clinton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Gordon and Karri Tibbitts, Kaitlin Tibbitts, David Wilbur, Matthew Wilbur, Karla and William Lovett, Andrew and Darren Rechsteiner-Reitberg and Kathryn and Josh Schultz; great-grandchildren, Gordon Konnor, Kyle, Kole, Billy, Addison and Barrett Grant; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and William Meier and their children, of WI; and her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Dawn Winter, of WI.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Saviour Lutheran Church with the Reverend Anita F. Mohr officiating. All attending the service are encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate to the Seeds of Hope Food Pantry in honor of Dolly's giving spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
The family thanks the staff of the Maple Unit at Presbyterian Home for the wonderful care given to Lavon.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019