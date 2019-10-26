|
|
Lawrence A. Boak 1923 - 2019
NORTHPORT, FL/HOLLAND PATENT - Lawrence A. Boak, 96, of Holland Patent and Northport, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford.
He was born on June 6, 1923, in East Floyd, NY, a son of the late Paul R. and Lillie Belle Jones Boak. He attended Holland Patent Schools and served in the US Army during World War II in the European Theater, participating in five campaigns and attaining a T-5 Corporal rating. Mr. Boak worked as an electrician at Rome Cable for 36 years and was a member of Local 1875 National Association of Machinist.
He was also a member of the Leon R. Roberts Post 161 of the American Legion in Holland Patent and was a former member of the Holland Patent Fire Dept. and the Old Timer's Firematics Team of Holland Patent.
He is survived by his step-brother, Jack Boak of New Hartford, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step-brother-in-law and step-sister-in-law, Frank and Eleanor Tucciarone of Clinton. Mr. Boak was predeceased by his wives, Maxine Corsell and Angeline Bombace Gloria, his step-mother Emily Duegaw, a sister, Rose Rowlands, a brother, Paul Boak and a step-sister, Flossie Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 7944 Steuben St in Holland Patent with the Rev. Vincent Long officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Holland Patent Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday one hour prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Stevens Swan Humane Society in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019