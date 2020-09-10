Lawrence A. "Larry" Saponari 1944 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Mr. Lawrence A. "Larry" Saponari, age 75, passed away prepared and at peace on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with those he loved most in his heart.
Lawrence was the beloved son of the late Bruno and Helen (Gadziala) Saponari. Larry's family and his grandchildren knew his unbounded love. He never stayed long at one place, but his presence was felt and will never be forgotten by those who called him family, friend or "Mr. Larry".
Larry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Gary DeStefanis; his grandchildren, Isabella, Madison, and Mathew; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosie and Rich Zajac, Patty and Jimmy Derella, and Kathy Saponari. He also leaves his adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering in Larry's honor will be held Sunday afternoon from 1:00-3:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a limited occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Saponari family. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life which will commence at 3:00 at the funeral home at the conclusion of visitation. Inurnment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please take a moment to connect with Larry's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
