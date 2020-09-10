1/1
Lawrence A. "Larry" Saponari
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence A. "Larry" Saponari 1944 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Mr. Lawrence A. "Larry" Saponari, age 75, passed away prepared and at peace on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with those he loved most in his heart.
Lawrence was the beloved son of the late Bruno and Helen (Gadziala) Saponari. Larry's family and his grandchildren knew his unbounded love. He never stayed long at one place, but his presence was felt and will never be forgotten by those who called him family, friend or "Mr. Larry".
Larry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Gary DeStefanis; his grandchildren, Isabella, Madison, and Mathew; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosie and Rich Zajac, Patty and Jimmy Derella, and Kathy Saponari. He also leaves his adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren, and cousins. He was predeceased by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering in Larry's honor will be held Sunday afternoon from 1:00-3:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a limited occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Saponari family. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life which will commence at 3:00 at the funeral home at the conclusion of visitation. Inurnment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please take a moment to connect with Larry's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home, Inc.,
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eannace Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved