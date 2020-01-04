|
Lawrence A. Williams 1924 - 2020
UTICA - Lawrence A. Williams, 95, passed away January 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born June 11, 1924, in Utica, a son of the late William and Sarah Griffiths Williams and attended Utica Free Academy.
Larry was married to the former Beatrice Weaver on October 6, 1951, in Utica. They shared a wonderful life together before her passing on September 16, 1982.
Larry enlisted in the US Navy when he was 17 years old during World War II. He served on both the USS White Plains & USS Memphis. Larry was a glazer after his honorable discharge from the Navy and also worked many years for General Electric, retiring in 1986.
Larry was a member of Moriah-Olivet Presbyterian Church and the New Hartford American Legion Post # 1376. Larry loved the game of golf, both playing and watching the Pros. He was thrilled to have been able to play golf with his granddaughter, Sarah and her husband, Paul and enjoyed what would be his last round of golf in October of 2019 at Twin Ponds, at the age of 95.
He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills and loved spending time with his great-grandsons, Dominic and Mason at the family camp in Sylvan Beach.
Lawrence is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lauri and Tom Noga; his granddaughter, Jessica Torres and great-grandsons, Dominic and Mason; granddaughter, Sarah Kelly and husband, Paul and great-granddaughter, Sofia; his sister-in-law, Helen Yahoudy; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Stringer; his brothers, William Williams and John Williams; and a grandson-in-law, Alex Torres.
Calling hours are Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd, New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020