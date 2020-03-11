|
Lawrence "Ben" Boulay, III 1974 - 2020
ROME - Lawrence "Ben" Boulay, III, age 45, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Utica, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Ben was born in New Britain, CT, on August 29, 1974, to Lawrence, Jr. and Doris Long Boulay. He graduated from Mount Markham High School and attended Alfred State University. His compassionate and caring nature for others will be greatly missed by all the lives he has touched. Ben was an active real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties and a former co-owner of Dream City Mattress. Ben was also a huge Star Wars fan.
Ben is survived by his devoted wife, Christine, joined in marriage on July 2, 2005; two daughters, Aurora and Everly Boulay; his mother, Doris Boulay Williams, of Bridgewater; his father, Lawrence Boulay, Jr., of Enfield, CT; and his sister, Angeline Boulay, of Utica; as well as many other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 4, 2020 at 6 PM, at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome, NY 13440. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 6 PM prior to the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Ben's honor/memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) at tribute.themmrf.org or (203) 229-0464.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020