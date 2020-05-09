Lawrence Edward Fournier
1944 - 2020
CHICO - Lawrence Edward Fournier, 76, resided in Chico, CA and passed away on April 30, 2020.
Larry was born on April 28, 1944, in Utica, NY, to John and Effie Fournier. Larry had three sisters, Elizabeth (Fournier) Smith, Patricia (Fournier) Runge and June (Fournier) Jones and two brothers, Ronald and Jack.
Larry was married to Maureen Karen Bush in Torrance, CA. Maureen had three children, Ronda, Tammy and Ron. Larry and Maureen had two sons of their own, Chad and Adam Fournier.
Larry was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Maureen; and son, Chad. Larry is survived by four children; two daughters-in-law; two sons-in-law; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed playing pinochle with his family and bowling 2-3 nights a week. He graduated from Oriskany Central School. Larry was employed with Related Products for 28 years.
Larry loved his country and served in the Air Force from 1965-67 with three tours in the Vietnam War as an aircraft maintenance worker on F104 Starfighters. Larry will be honored for his service to our country with full Military Honors at a later date.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
