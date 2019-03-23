|
Lawrence (Larry) Lewicki 1930 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
CHESTERFIELD, VA - Mr. Lawrence J. Lewicki, 89, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019, surrounded by family.
Larry was born in Utica, NY, on March 21, 1930, attended local schools and Syracuse University. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Jay-K Lumber for over 50 years, retiring in 2015. Larry loved working his rural property in Barneveld, NY. He also loved baking his famous Honey Boys at Christmas time. Larry married Ellen Sherrill Waldron on August 1, 1959. Larry's proudest accomplishment was starting America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk in Utica, NY.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ellen Lewicki; his daughters, Katherine Zawada (Mark) and Lisa Lewicki, all of Chesterfield, VA, and Amy Anderson (Eric), of Ft. Campbell, KY; grandchildren, Kristopher Zawada, Jack and Lillian Anderson; brother-in-law, William Waldron and his wife, Bonnie, of Clinton, NY; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held April 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Virginia Veteran's Cemetary, Amelia, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the James River Hospice, 9100 Arboreteum Pkwy., Suite 290, North Chesterfield, VA 23236.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019