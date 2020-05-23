Lawrence P. "Larry" Glod
1948 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Lawrence P. "Larry" Glod, 71, of Syracuse, passed away on May 17, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Larry was born in Utica, NY, in July of 1948, to Adam and Helen (Listas) Glod. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1966, Larry attended Alliance College, Cambridge Springs, PA.
Early on, Larry worked at 84 Lumber and Commercial Plastics. But Larry's true passion was music. Known in the Syracuse blues community as "Hungry" Larry, he played electric bass in several blues acts and bands, including Lake Effect Blues Band, Tom Townsley and the Backsliders, Roosevelt Dean Blues Band, Austin Jimmy Murphy and Built for Comfort. He was especially pleased to be part of Built for Comfort's CD "High Ballin" and he enjoyed his time touring with Built for Comfort and Roosevelt Dean in the Florida Keyes and across much of the South in the mid-1990's.
Larry is survived by his wife, Isabelle (Wielgosz) Glod; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Stan Reiss, of Bedford, MA; his three grandchildren, Alec, Mark and Morrie Reiss, of Bedford, MA; his brother, Brian Glod, of Shelburne Falls, MA; his sister-in-law, Mira Wielgosz and father-in-law, Bronislaw Wielgosz; his aunt, Gladys Slesinski; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Larry was registered with Upstate Medical University's Anatomical Gifts Program, making a profound gift of his remains so that others may learn.
Online condolences may be left at www.ballweg-lunsford.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home Inc
4612 S. Salina Street
Syracuse, NY 13205
315-492-3504
