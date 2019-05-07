Home

Lawrence Pendolf, Jr. 1950 - 2019
UTICA - Lawrence Pendolf, Jr., 68, of Highland Ave., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 6, 2019.
He was born, September 16, 1950, in Utica, a son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Dora Penner Pendolf and received his education in Utica schools. On October 16, 1982, Lawrence married Nancy L. Nessia in Whitesboro, a loving union of over 36 years. Lawrence worked for the NYS Teamsters Health, Hospital and Pension Fund for 33 years until retiring. He was a member of the Whitestown Veterans Club, where he was a bartender. He was also a member of the American Legion Riders Chapter 404 of Vernon, NY.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy; his children, Brenda and John Powers, of Utica, Shauna Pendolf, of Yorkville, Lisa and Joseph Davies, of Whitesboro, Lawrence, III and Dainielle Pendolf and Anthony and Jessica Pendolf, all of Yorkville; grandchildren, Courtney Haas, Savion and Adrean Searcy, Marissa and Joseph Davies, Isabella and Ava Pendolf and Ashton Pendolf; a great-grandchild, Cameron Haas; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Pendolf, Sr.; and three sisters, Rebecca Stevens, Angela Penndolf and Marian Mashtare.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2 Barton Ave., Utica, NY. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family. Lawrence's family will receive friends at church following the service.
His family wishes to thank Dr. Eldridge and the staff of the Faxton Hospital Dialysis Unit for their wonderful care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY 13480.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019
