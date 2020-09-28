Lawrence S. Rieben 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Lawrence S. Rieben passed away at home on the morning of September 26, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.
Lawrence "Larry" Rieben was born in Utica on November 3, 1930, the son of Lawrence and Sarah (Brewster) Rieben. He was a proud member of the Whitesboro community for most of his life. He left Whitesboro to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Berlin, Germany, from 1951 to 1954.
After returning from the service he met and married Gertrude Kiper on September 28, 1957 at the Whitesboro Presbyterian Church, beginning a blessed union that lasted two days shy of 63 years. Larry built the couple's first home in Clinton, NY, where they lived for thirteen years before moving back to Whitesboro in 1972.
In 1961, he joined his father, Lawrence Rieben and his brothers, Ken and Dan, in the establishment of L. Rieben and Sons Roofing and Sheet Metal business. He served as the president and estimator of the family business until his retirement in 1995. He was also a member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local #58.
He was a proud member of the Oriskany Masonic Lodge #799 and served as Worshipful Master in 1967; he also was a member of the Grace Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. In the 1970's, he was appointed as a Whitesboro Village Trustee and then re-elected for an additional two terms. He was a "Good and Faithful Christian Servant" as an active member of the Methodist Churches in Whitesboro, NY, Boonville, NY, Fruitland Park, FL and finally, Maynard Methodist Chuch, Marcy, NY.
During retirement, Larry and Gertrude enjoyed many years as snowbirds spending the winters in Lady Lake, FL. In 1991, they moved from Whitesboro to Kayuta Lake and in 2016, they moved to Acacia Village on the grounds of the Masonic Care Community. Larry enjoyed many good times in the company of cherished friends and family everywhere he lived. He especially enjoyed playing Pitch with the "Singing Hills Seniors" in Barneveld, NY. He will be remembered as a quiet man with a contagious smile always devoted to his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude, Larry leaves his children, Susan (James) Clement, Whitesboro, NY, William (fiance, Erin Crossley) Rieben, Remsen, NY and Sarah (Eric) Schultheis, Baldwinsville, NY; and daughter-in-law, Clare Rieben, Remsen, NY; six grandchildren, Steven (Abby) Rieben, Binghamton, NY, Mark (Kori) Clement, Bolton, VT, Allison (Brian) Hilbert, Coventry, CT, Michael Clement (girlfriend, Brittany Inglis), Whitesboro, NY, Alaina (Richard) Wilczek, Stittville, NY and Alexis (Ryan) Young, Cape Coral, FL; eight great-grandchildren, Kaydence Rieben, Ryelyn Young, Richie Wilczek, Henry Clement, Alex Young, William Wilczek, Dylan Hilbert and Max Cltement; two brothers, Kenneth Rieben, Oriskany, NY and Daniel (Jane) Rieben, Fairport, NY; one sister, Marilyn Tine, Utica, NY; brothers-in-law, Walter Pollard, Yorkville, NY and Harry Courter, East Norwich, NY; sister-in-law, Marieke Kuiper, Hamilton, NY; close cousins, Bob and Nancy Hendersen, Rome, NY; and many nieces and nephews, both near and far.
Larry was predeceased and welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by the loving embrace of his parents, Lawrence and Sarah Rieben; youngest son, Thomas "Tommy" Rieben and his eldest son, Charles "Chuckie" Rieben; as well as two sisters, Ruth Courter and Gertrude Pollard; brothers-in-law Richard Tine and Robert Kuiper; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Rieben.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Jameel Arastu and his staff, the doctors and nurses of the Rome VA Clinic, the health care provided by One Caring Place Plus, the Hospice team and the private care given by Sam, Pam and Robin.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Masonic services will be conducted at 6:45. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Whitesboro. Masks must be worn and social distance observed.
Contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Maynard United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Association
of Central New York or Hospice & Palliative Care. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com
.