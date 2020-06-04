Lcdr Carl Greene (Ret) Usn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lcdr's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LCDR Carl Greene USN (Ret) 1937 - 2020
ARLINGTON, VA - It is with great sadness that Carl's family announces his passing on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 82.
Carl will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elizabeth; his son, David (Maria); his grandchildren, Leila, Diego and Lucia; his sisters, Marge Gee, Josie Russell and Amy Ellsworth (Deane); and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Carl will be remembered for his incredibly kind heart, his warm smile and his infectious chuckle. Having known him for 20 minutes or 20 years made you feel like a better, more generous person. He showed eternal patience and grace especially in the challenging last few years of his life. God was his light and he is with Him now.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
For more information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/carl-greene-9202598.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved