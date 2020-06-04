LCDR Carl Greene USN (Ret) 1937 - 2020
ARLINGTON, VA - It is with great sadness that Carl's family announces his passing on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 82.
Carl will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elizabeth; his son, David (Maria); his grandchildren, Leila, Diego and Lucia; his sisters, Marge Gee, Josie Russell and Amy Ellsworth (Deane); and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Carl will be remembered for his incredibly kind heart, his warm smile and his infectious chuckle. Having known him for 20 minutes or 20 years made you feel like a better, more generous person. He showed eternal patience and grace especially in the challenging last few years of his life. God was his light and he is with Him now.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
For more information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/carl-greene-9202598.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.