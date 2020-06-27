Leigh A. Manley 1938 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Leigh A. Manley, 81, of Jantzen Rd., passed away, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
He was born, November 1, 1938, in Norwich, a son of Laurence E. and Helen Keller Manley and was a graduate of Sherburne High School. He was a dairy farmer, had also owned the Earlville Bowling Alley for a short time and scored the first 300 game there.
On October 4, 1974, Leigh married Sue Cook in Earlville.
Leigh was a member of 4-H in his youth, showing jersey cows. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
The real story...Leigh was a gentle giant, with a great smile and quiet, strong way about him. A compassionate man who loved his wife, his children, grandchildren and his cows! A stand-out high school athlete, his love of sports- especially basketball, continued through his lifetime. He traveled for his bowling, then with kids, for wrestling matches, basketball games, grandkids soccer, softball, hauling a show calf to a fair or horses to a show. In the winter, you would find him on a snowmobile, usually leading the whole family for a ride! An avid outdoorsman, Leigh loved to hunt - especially whitetail deer and, when he could get away, elk and mule deer. Best of all, Leigh enjoyed sharing his time in the field with his children and a couple close friends. Leigh was a self-made farmer, starting out with a jersey calf in his parents' barn, his first farm on Granville Hill, Sherburne and then over 40 years with his registered Holstein herd on the current farm in Earlville. Leigh was always happy to be in a field in the tractor and always had time for a neighbor if they needed a hand or just a few minutes to visit. A family man, Leigh built a farm and a place that was home to so many.
Surviving are his wife of over 45 years, Sue; his children and grandchildren, Mike (Diane Irwin) Manley, of Penn Yann (Leigh, Ian and Zachery Manley), Jeff (Gwen) Manley, of Hamilton (Danielle Yurko, Ashley Randazzo, Karch Manley), Jodi (Barry) McNamara, of Macedon, NY (Dylan and Darby McNamara), Darcy (Ron Acee) Nolan, of Vernon Center (Hayden Nolan) and Joelyn Manley, of Earlville; and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends who were all part of his loving family. Always by his side, his dog, Tucker, who sat with him, rode with him, followed him. Leigh was predeceased by his brother, Laurence.
In keeping with Leigh's wishes there are no services or calling hours.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Earlville Fire Department, PO Box 37, Earlville, NY 13332.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
EARLVILLE - Leigh A. Manley, 81, of Jantzen Rd., passed away, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
He was born, November 1, 1938, in Norwich, a son of Laurence E. and Helen Keller Manley and was a graduate of Sherburne High School. He was a dairy farmer, had also owned the Earlville Bowling Alley for a short time and scored the first 300 game there.
On October 4, 1974, Leigh married Sue Cook in Earlville.
Leigh was a member of 4-H in his youth, showing jersey cows. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
The real story...Leigh was a gentle giant, with a great smile and quiet, strong way about him. A compassionate man who loved his wife, his children, grandchildren and his cows! A stand-out high school athlete, his love of sports- especially basketball, continued through his lifetime. He traveled for his bowling, then with kids, for wrestling matches, basketball games, grandkids soccer, softball, hauling a show calf to a fair or horses to a show. In the winter, you would find him on a snowmobile, usually leading the whole family for a ride! An avid outdoorsman, Leigh loved to hunt - especially whitetail deer and, when he could get away, elk and mule deer. Best of all, Leigh enjoyed sharing his time in the field with his children and a couple close friends. Leigh was a self-made farmer, starting out with a jersey calf in his parents' barn, his first farm on Granville Hill, Sherburne and then over 40 years with his registered Holstein herd on the current farm in Earlville. Leigh was always happy to be in a field in the tractor and always had time for a neighbor if they needed a hand or just a few minutes to visit. A family man, Leigh built a farm and a place that was home to so many.
Surviving are his wife of over 45 years, Sue; his children and grandchildren, Mike (Diane Irwin) Manley, of Penn Yann (Leigh, Ian and Zachery Manley), Jeff (Gwen) Manley, of Hamilton (Danielle Yurko, Ashley Randazzo, Karch Manley), Jodi (Barry) McNamara, of Macedon, NY (Dylan and Darby McNamara), Darcy (Ron Acee) Nolan, of Vernon Center (Hayden Nolan) and Joelyn Manley, of Earlville; and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends who were all part of his loving family. Always by his side, his dog, Tucker, who sat with him, rode with him, followed him. Leigh was predeceased by his brother, Laurence.
In keeping with Leigh's wishes there are no services or calling hours.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Earlville Fire Department, PO Box 37, Earlville, NY 13332.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.